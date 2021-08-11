Eateries welcome back diners as safety measures are eased

A sign indicating dine-in regulations at the entrance of McDonalds at Jurong Point.

After weeks of providing only takeaway food, hawker centres, coffee shops and restaurants welcomed back diners yesterday, as Singapore took a cautious but significant step towards reopening its economy.

With the lifting of the ban on dining in that had been in place since July 22, fully vaccinated groups of up to five people were allowed, from yesterday, to dine at restaurants.

The group size at hawker centres and coffee shops is capped at two, regardless of vaccination status.

The easing of restrictions came as 72 per cent of Singapore's population - or more than 3.89 million - were fully vaccinated as at Monday.

At Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market and Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre, a steady stream of customers was seen at some stalls yesterday morning as couples and families with children headed out for their meals.

Safe distancing ambassadors were out in full force to ensure diners checked in with their TraceTogether app or token at the entry points of these hawker centres.

Engineering manager Steven Lim, 50, seated at a table apart from his wife and two-year-old daughter at Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre, said: "It feels good to sit and have a quick meal with my family after dropping my son off at kindergarten, just like we used to do in the past before dining in stopped."

However, coffee shops near Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, as well as the Kim San Leng Food Centre in Bukit Panjang, saw thin crowds when The Straits Times visited at lunchtime.

At foodcourts in malls such as Junction 8 and Nex, people were checked at the entrance, and vaccinated people were identified with a sticker.

Those unvaccinated and without a sticker could get only takeaway food.

The cap of five for groups, if all diners are fully vaccinated, also applies to foodcourts.

Owners and chefs of food and beverage establishments had trained their staff to check customers' vaccination status ahead of the easing of restrictions.

Some restaurants received calls for reservations immediately after the announcement last Friday that dining in would resume yesterday.

As the cap on group sizes for social gatherings was raised from two to five, some families with children were out among nature, as yesterday was also a school holiday.

Healthcare worker Shahidah Salleh, 40, who was cycling at Jurong Lake Gardens with her husband and two children, aged eight and 13, said her family prefers outdoor activities and will avoid eating out for the time being.

