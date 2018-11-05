EC security guard arrested for alleged molest

Up to 50 police officers (above) were involved in the search, which ended after the suspect was found and hauled away.

A security guard who was supposed to ensure the safety of residents at an executive condominium (EC) in Choa Chu Kang instead allegedly broke into a unit, molested one of its occupants and threatened her with a pair of scissors.

A manhunt of about 50 officers nabbed the suspect about six hours later.

The security guard had allegedly sneaked into a unit at the Wandervale EC through a window early yesterday morning, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Upon hearing movement in her home, an elderly resident of the unit decided to check her grandchildren's room, where the family maid also sleeps.

She told Wanbao that she found the intruder on top of the maid, who had her clothes cut open and was crying for help. The man was threatening the maid with a pair of scissors.

The elderly resident, who did not wish to be named, said the man then escaped through the front door as she sought help from her neighbours.

The police told The Straits Times they were alerted to a case of aggravated outrage of modesty at 365 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 at 5.37am.

A 32-year-old man was arrested. ST understands that he is Singaporean.

According to Wanbao, the police was seen hauling the suspect from the premises at about 11.40am. It is understood that he had been hiding in the EC's carpark.

A Wandervale resident said that there were up to 50 police officers and 17 vehicles at the condo, including four from the Special Operations Command.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the suspect can be jailed for a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years, and caned. - TEE ZHUO