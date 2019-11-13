Educating pupils about road safety must continue

A total of 104 children aged 12 or younger were injured in 90 traffic accidents in the first half of this year. In the same period last year, 135 children were injured in 108 accidents.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin noted the decrease but said every child injured is "one too many", as many of such accidents can be avoided.

He was speaking yesterday at the finals of the 39th annual Shell Traffic Games, an event where pupils are tested on their road safety knowledge. It was held at the Road Safety Community Park in East Coast.

Mr Amrin said: "The work to raise public awareness about road safety and to shape the right behaviour cannot stop, particularly for our children."

He also said the Traffic Police and Singapore Road Safety Council will continue to educate children about dangers on the road. This will be done through school visits, which are an ongoing programme. The Traffic Police held 190 road safety talks in primary schools for more than 23,000 pupils last year.

Besides the talks, pupils in all primary schools will also be able to learn about road safety through three new animation videos that the council showcased yesterday. The animations will touch on three issues: designated crossings, bicycle and scooter safety, and awareness of one's surroundings.