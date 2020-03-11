Educating the young on impact of epidemic with Get Well Card Project

Madam Rahimah Rahim, who heads The Get Well Card Project, posing with Madrasah Wak Tanjong Al-Islamiah pupils.

A class of Primary 6 pupils at Madrasah Wak Tanjong Al-Islamiah discussed the coronavirus outbreak and made cards for the community last Thursday as a part of a ground-up initiative called The Get Well Card Project.

The project aims to educate primary pupils and lower secondary school students about issues that have risen as a result of the epidemic, such as xenophobia, personal hygiene and the impact to the community and economy.

Launched by Madam Rahimah Rahim, 53, who is in charge of the project, she said it will be rolled out to selected schools, including Radin Mas Primary School, Yio Chu Kang Primary School, Canossian School, and Dunearn Secondary School.

She was inspired by similar efforts by other Singaporeans to start an initiative to spread kindness in view of the outbreak and had tapped Our Singapore Fund for funding support.

The fund - made up of grants from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Tote Board and the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise - supports community initiatives that meet social needs.

ANIMATED CLIPS

Since then, Madam Rahimah has devoted her time and energy to the project and even engaged a professional animation studio to produce animated video clips to better engage the students about the social issues resulting from the outbreak.

Besides customised stickers and a resource pack for teachers that she prepared herself, a dedicated jingle was also composed with the help of her nephews and niece, who have backgrounds in music.

Madam Rahimah told The New Paper that about 1,000 students will craft the handmade cards.

Each card will then be scanned and displayed on the project's website, getwellcard.sg.

She said: "It is important that the young learn about the social impact of such an epidemic.

"They will be the ones facing future challenges and crises. The young are impressionable and including them early in such conversations ensures they are future-ready."

In the class TNP observed, English teacher Yusoff Jakaria, 58, facilitated the lesson that was also attended by Madam Rahimah.

Mr Yusoff said: "We want the students to know that regardless of race, religion, or creed, we are all in this together with the rest of Singapore."

Said 12-year-old Nur Syafaah Jani: "I really look up to the doctors and nurses who have worked so hard. I just want to say thank you to them."