Eight cases in Braddell madrasah cluster from same Primary 4 class

Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah in Braddell Road said rigorous cleaning and disinfection were being done at the school.

Eight cases of Covid-19 at Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al- Islamiah in Braddell Road involved pupils from the same Primary 4 class.

The cluster at the school was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday. The first two cases were detected last Friday, and the pupils were last in school on Sept 1.

The pupils were well when they attended school, the school said in a Facebook statement yesterday morning. Teachers and classmates of the affected pupils were placed under a quarantine order by MOH.

Since then, another six pupils from the class have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to eight.

All Primary 4 pupils in the school have been placed on leave of absence. All physical activities in the school have ceased, including supplementary classes for Primary 6 pupils, which are now being held online.

HOME-BASED LEARNING

Primary 1 to Primary 5 pupils will also have home-based learning (HBL) when the new term begins on Monday after this week's school holidays.

Primary 6 pupils will be allowed back to school after the holidays to prepare for the Primary School Leaving Examination.

Classrooms will be thoroughly disinfected to facilitate the return of the pupils. The school has said it is prepared to conduct HBL for the Primary 6 pupils as well if necessary.

