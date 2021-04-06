Eight convicted of selling e-vaporisers, fined $172,500 in total

The authorities seized goods worth more than $50,000 from eight sellers.

Eight people aged between 26 and 41 were convicted of selling electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and related components online in Singapore between November last year and February this year.

The eight, whose cases were unrelated, were fined a total of $172,500, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said yesterday. Goods worth more than $50,000 were seized from them.

Repeat offender Akmal Syafiq Marzuki, 33, was given the highest penalty where he was sentenced to jail for one week and given a fine of $61,000 on Feb 26.

Importing his stock from overseas, Akmal Syafiq used Instagram and Carousell to advertise and arrange for the sale of e-vaporisers, their components and e-liquids with nicotine.

HSA said his illegal activities online were detected and disrupted by its officers.

Another online seller who had obtained her supplies from overseas was Sarah Davinia Ng See Mun, Emaline, 32. She sold e-vaporisers marketed as Shisha Time Disposable Electronic Hookahs in several flavours, including menthol, blueberry, grape and strawberry, on Carousell and WhatsApp.

HSA nabbed Ng on March 11, 2019, putting a stop to her illegal business within a month.

She was convicted on Dec 17 last year and fined $11,000. Her husband, who assisted to deliver the products, was given a warning.

HSA said it prosecuted 43 people between Jan 1, 2018, and Feb 28 this year for selling e-vaporisers and related components. The highest fine meted out was $99,000 in 2019.

Those convicted of their first offence can receive a fine of up to $10,000, a jail sentence of up to six months or both.

Also between Jan 1, 2018, and Feb 28, 2,588 people were caught and taken to task for the possession and use of e-vaporisers and their related components. In a recent case, HSA prosecuted Chia Wen Zhe, 25, for possessing an e-vaporiser. He was sentenced on Jan 28 and fined $500.

HSA said members of the public who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of prohibited tobacco products can submit a report using the online form at www.go.gov.sg/reporttobaccooffences