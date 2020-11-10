Eight imported Covid-19 cases, none in the community for fourth day running

There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 58,064.

There were no cases in the community or from workers' dormitories for the fourth consecutive day, the ministry said.

The eight imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Of the eight patients, three were permanent residents who returned from India, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UEA).

The 47-year-old man who returned from the UAE underwent a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test on arrival here and self-isolated at home while waiting for his test result.

He was taken to hospital after his test came back positive the next day.

Two cases are work pass holders who arrived from South Korea and the Philippines, and another two cases are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia. The remaining case is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India.

CLUSTER CLOSED

MOH also announced that the cluster at Toh Guan Dormitory has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week, who is currently unlinked.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 57,966 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 34 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 21 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

By the numbers

8 New cases

28 Deaths

0 New cases in community

6 Discharged yesterday

8 Imported cases

34 In hospital

58064 Total cases

57966 Total recovered