Eight more cases linked to TTSH cluster: MOH

Eight more Covid-19 cases have been linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, including five patients from Ward 9D, where the first case in the cluster was picked up.

All eight had initially tested negative for the virus and were picked up in subsequent rounds of testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Two other cases in the community announced yesterday are linked to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer cluster.

In total, 35 cases are now linked to the TTSH cluster, while 11 are linked to the ICA cluster.

There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases in the community, with the number of new cases increasing from 10 in the week before to 60 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also risen from four cases in the week before to 10 cases in the past week.

ISOLATION

The five TTSH patients are all Singaporeans, aged between 53 and 90.

They were transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for isolation last Wednesday.

The two ICA cases are close contacts of the 38-year-old ICA officer who had been placed on quarantine on April 27.

Case 62,779 is a 37-year-old housewife married to a family member of the ICA officer.

Case 62780 is their three-year-old son.

They initially tested negative for Covid-19 last Wednesday.

On Saturday, they were tested again even though they were asymptomatic, and their test results came back positive for the infection the next day.

Case 62,779's serology test result is negative and Case 62,780's is pending, said MOH.

There were also seven imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices on arrival here. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

17 New cases

31 Deaths

10 New case in community

20 Discharged yesterday

7 Imported cases

131 In hospital

61235 Total cases

60791 Total recovered