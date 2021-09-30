Eight more seniors die of Covid-19

Eight Singaporeans aged between 72 and 90 have died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They comprise five men and three women, six of whom were unvaccinated.

One was partially vaccinated, and another was inoculated against the virus, MOH said in its daily update.

The latest deaths bring the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 this month to 38, compared with 18 last month.

It was the 10th straight day deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

The local cases yesterday include 510 seniors who are above the age of 60.

The remaining 10 were imported cases, and they had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

New clusters also emerged at several dormitories.

Ten cases were added to the Kian Teck Dormitory cluster in Jurong West, taking its total to 60, MOH said.

There was also a new cluster at the nearby Kian Teck Hostel off Pioneer Road North, which had six new cases for a total tally of 49.

Seven cases were added to the Tuas South Dormitory cluster, bringing its total to 22.

There is no evidence transmission in the dormitories spread to the outside, said MOH.

Also, all new cases have been quarantined, it added.

The cluster at Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Day Centre had three more cases for a total of 16.

Two new cases were also added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre cluster, which now has 127 cases.

Two cases were added yesterday to the cluster at My Little Campus - a pre-school in Yishun - which now has a total of 50 cases.

MOH said there are now 1,335 cases warded in hospital - 10 more than Tuesday.

Among them are 197 patients who need oxygen supplementation, down from 209 the day before. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

2268 New cases

93 Deaths

2258 In community, dormitories

1335 In hospitals

10 Imported

94043 Total cases