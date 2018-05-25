Eight new cases of dengue in Bedok, total number up to 55

The dengue cluster in Bedok has grown, with eight new cases in the past two weeks. These bring the total number of cases in that cluster to 55 as of Wednesday, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA) website.

All those reported to have dengue fever are residents in the area, except one, who works there, said NEA.

The Straits Times understands that so far, no deaths have been reported in the Bedok cluster, which is one of two labelled as red/high-risk on the NEA website. These areas have 10 or more cases.

The other such area is Jurong West, which has had three deaths from dengue fever so far.

In this cluster, 14 new cases have emerged in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of cases there to 90.

NEA said it will be conducting home visits in the area to remind residents to take precautions. It has also sprayed insecticide in common corridors and residents' homes in the cluster, which is made up of Block 549 in Bedok North Avenue 1 and Blocks 533, 534, 535, 536, 537, 539, 540, 541, 556 and 557 in Street 3.