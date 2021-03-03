Singapore

Eight new Covid-19 cases, all imported; none in community

A nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19
A healthcare worker storing a nasopharyngeal swab to test for Covid-19 TNP FILE PHOTO
Mar 03, 2021 06:00 am

There were eight new coronavirus cases reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,956.

All eight were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

They included a student's pass holder who travelled from Bangladesh and a work pass holder who arrived from India.

Another five are work permit holders who travelled from Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom four are foreign domestic workers.

VISITING RELATIVES

The remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean relatives.

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, said MOH.

Actor Terence Cao and guest charged over rule breaches at party
Singapore

Actor Terence Cao charged over rule breaches at party

Related Stories

Singapore cannot be bought, bullied into approving vaccines: Vivian Balakrishnan

Residents begin collecting new masks at more than 800 locations

12 new Covid cases, all imported

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to two cases in the past week from one case in the week before.

With 12 Covid-19 cases discharged yesterday, 59,827 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers 

8 New cases

29 Death

0 New cases in community

12 Discharged yesterday

8 Imported cases

19 In hospital

59956 Total cases

59827 Total recovered

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

coronavirus