Eight new Covid-19 cases, all imported; none in community

There were eight new coronavirus cases reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,956.

All eight were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

They included a student's pass holder who travelled from Bangladesh and a work pass holder who arrived from India.

Another five are work permit holders who travelled from Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom four are foreign domestic workers.

VISITING RELATIVES

The remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean relatives.

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to two cases in the past week from one case in the week before.

With 12 Covid-19 cases discharged yesterday, 59,827 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

8 New cases

29 Death

0 New cases in community

12 Discharged yesterday

8 Imported cases

19 In hospital

59956 Total cases

59827 Total recovered