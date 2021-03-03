Eight new Covid-19 cases, all imported; none in community
There were eight new coronavirus cases reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,956.
All eight were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.
They included a student's pass holder who travelled from Bangladesh and a work pass holder who arrived from India.
Another five are work permit holders who travelled from Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom four are foreign domestic workers.
VISITING RELATIVES
The remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean relatives.
There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, said MOH.
The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to two cases in the past week from one case in the week before.
With 12 Covid-19 cases discharged yesterday, 59,827 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES
By the numbers
8 New cases
29 Death
0 New cases in community
12 Discharged yesterday
8 Imported cases
19 In hospital
59956 Total cases
59827 Total recovered
