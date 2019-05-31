Eight new MOE Kindergartens to open in 2022

Eight new Ministry of Education (MOE) Kindergartens will open in 2022, giving parents more options when choosing pre-schools.

With the new eight MOE Kindergartens (MKs), there will be 43 MKs by 2022, providing a total of about 5,800 places.

These eight kindergartens will be located in primary schools, and will also offer full-day childcare services.

They will be located in North View Primary School, Sembawang Primary School, Jing Shan Primary School, Ang Mo Kio Primary School, a new primary school along Tampines North Drive, Gongshang Primary School, Junyuan Primary School, and Jurong West Primary School.

The kindergarten at Gongshang Primary School, MK@Gongshang, will replace the current community-based MK@ Tampines, which is located at Block 489C Tampines Street 45.

MONTHLY FEE

The monthly fee for a four-hour programme in a MK for this year and next year is $160 for Singapore citizens and $320 for Singapore Permanent Residents.

Singaporeans in need of financial assistance can receive monthly subsidies if they meet the income criteria.

For example, families with a gross monthly household income of $2,500 and below will only pay a monthly fee of $1.60 after subsidy.

The eight new kindergartens will collaborate with Early Years Centres (EYCs) operated by PCF Sparkletots.

EYCs are pre-schools run by anchor operators that admit children up to four years old.

All eligible Singapore Citizen and Permanent Resident Nursery Two children who are enrolled in these EYCs will be offered a Kindergarten 1 place in a nearby partner MK.

There will also be MK places for children who do not come from EYCs, the ministry said.