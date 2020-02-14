Eight new virus cases in Singapore, five linked to church cluster

Of the eight new cases of the coronavirus announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health, five are linked to a cluster at the Grace Assembly of God church.

Two are linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site and the remaining one is a family member of the DBS employee whose case was confirmed on Wednesday.

None of the eight cases has recent travel history to China.

Of the five linked to the church cluster, one, a 48-year-old Singaporean man, was an employee who worked at both its locations - Tanglin and Bukit Batok.

The man, who lives in Bishan, fell sick on Feb 4 and went to see a general practitioner twice, first on Feb 5 and then on Monday.

He went to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Tuesday and was confirmed to be infected the next day.

LINKED

A 54-year-old professor at the National University of Singapore School of Design and Environment, also linked to the Grace Assembly of God church, fell sick on Monday and was confirmed to be infected after he went to the NCID on Wednesday.

A 54-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 55-year-old man, all Singaporeans and all linked to the church, also tested positive yesterday.

There are seven cases now linked to the church cluster.

Two Bangladeshi men, aged 30 and 37, are linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights cluster.

The 37-year-old fell sick on Feb 7 and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He had close contact with the previous two cases from the same cluster. He tested positive on Wednesday.

The man, who works at the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, had mostly lived in his rental apartment at Campbell Lane since he fell sick.

The 30-year-old Bangladeshi, also linked to the construction site, was confirmed to have the virus yesterday and is now warded at NCID.

A family member of the 62-year-old man who works for DBS at its office at Marina Bay Financial Centre also tested positive yesterday.

The 30-year-old Singaporean man is now warded at NCID.

Contact tracing for the cases is ongoing. Of the 43 confirmed cases who are in hospital, most are stable or improving, while seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.