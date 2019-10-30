Elderly cleaner jailed for molesting woman at Orchard mall

An elderly cleaner who molested a woman at Midpoint Orchard was jailed for eight months yesterday.

Yan Kok Fatt, 75, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging the modesty of the 21-year-old.

The court heard that at about 12.15pm on June 4, the victim, who was also working in the mall, went for a smoke break but forgot to take her lighter along.

She saw Yan resting outside the lift lobby and borrowed his lighter.

When she returned it to him at about 12.30pm, Yan shook her hand and tapped her back a few times, while saying a greeting to her.

The victim thought it was a friendly gesture and thanked him for the greeting.

But Yan then hugged her and placed his face near hers, as if he was trying to sniff or kiss her.

It made her feel uncomfortable and she told him to stop, walking into the lift lobby to wait for the lift.

But the cleaner followed her, hugging her again and kissing her face.

PUSHED HIS HANDS AWAY

He then groped and fondled her chest, saying "good, good" even as she pushed his hands away.

He also rubbed her stomach and neck, and the victim told him "uncle, cannot" as she again pushed his hands away.

When the lift doors opened, Yan patted her back then walked away.

The victim quickly returned to the shop she was working at and informed her employer about the incident.

This was relayed to the mall's management, which then reported it to the police at 1.45pm. Part of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera in the mall.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Michelle Lu urged the court to jail Yan for eight months.

During sentencing, District Judge Eddy Tham agreed with the prosecution's position and said that Yan's acts were persistent despite the victim's resistance.

For outrage of modesty, offenders can be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.

However, Yan cannot be caned as he is over the age of 50.