Elderly man dies after being dragged by taxi for 30m

The man, who used a walking stick, was crossing the road in front of Block 8 North Bridge Road when the incident happened.

An elderly man died after he was purportedly dragged by a taxi for about 30m during the early hours of yesterday.

The 73-year-old, who used a walking stick, was crossing the road in front of Block 8 North Bridge Road at about 12.40am when the incident happened.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A police spokesman said the 55-year-old cabby was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A resident of the area, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lin, 63, told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that the man would cross the road between 11pm and 1am every night to buy supper from the nearby coffee shop.

"He was always shirtless, walking around in a pair of shorts," said Mr Lin.