Elderly man linked to TTSH cluster dies from Covid complications

A 70-year-old Singaporean man linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster has died from complications related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths here to 32.

The Health Ministry said yesterday that the man had been hospitalised in TTSH Ward 9D on April 22.

The man, who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, was confirmed to have the virus on April 30. He also had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation.

The Health Ministry said: "The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them."

As at yesterday, the TTSH cluster, which is Singapore's first hospital Covid-19 cluster, comprises 46 people.

This is the second death to emerge from the TTSH cluster.

On May 1, an 88-year-old Singaporean woman died from complications from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, all residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 will have to be tested for Covid-19 as a precaution, after a few cases were found to be living there.

The Health Ministry said yesterday the mandatory testing operation will be conducted at the void deck of the block today and tomorrow, and leaflets have been distributed to the residents. They will also receive an SMS notification.

In its statement last night, MOH said there were 27 new community cases yesterday. Of these, six are unlinked and 15 had already been quarantined.

One of the quarantined cases is a 12-year-old male pupil at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) who is a family member of a 46-year-old female Singaporean investment banker at DBS Bank.

He was placed on quarantine on Monday, and tested the next day after he developed a fever, cough and runny nose. His test result came back positive on Wednesday.

The Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster has grown to 100 people, including two female students - a 14-year-old and an eight-year-old who are family members - from Madrasah Al-Ma'arif Al-Islamiah, an Islamic school in Geylang.

Both of them have been linked to a cleaner who tested positive on Sunday.

The new community cases also include a Singapore Polytechnic student, a prison inmate and a clinic assistant at Etern Medical Clinic in Punggol. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

41 New cases

27 New cases

14 Imported cases

240 In hospital

46 Discharged yesterday

32 Deaths

61214 Total recovered

61730 Total cases