Elderly man taken to hospital after PMD fire in Marsiling

The fire is believed to have been caused by one of three PMD batteries which were being charged at the time.

Some residents in Marsiling Lane have voiced their growing worry over PMD-related fires after another incident yesterday in an 11th storey unit of Block 214.

The fire, which broke out at about 4.25am, appeared to have been caused by one of the three personal mobility device (PMD) batteries that were being charged, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

It said the fire was put out "before SCDF arrived by a house occupant using buckets of water".

Mr Tan Siam Heng, 69, who is believed to be living in the unit, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation.

When The New Paper visited the unit yesterday, his 70-year-old brother, who wanted to be known only as Mr Heng, was cleaning out the flat.

RESIDENTS CONCERNED

Residents who spoke to TNP were concerned over the increasing number of PMD-related fires.

From January to September this year, there were at least 61 reported fires involving PMDs and power-assisted bicycles. That is an average of three fires every two weeks.

Mr Rauf Jamil, 56, who lives with his wife in the unit directly below, said he was woken up by the commotion upstairs at about 4.30am.

He said: "People were running around and shouting so loudly upstairs. I got worried, so I called the police.

"These PMDs are really a nuisance, especially when the owners are not responsible. Such fires are especially dangerous when it happens in the early hours of the morning when everyone is sleeping. Good to see that no one was badly hurt this time."

Mr Ahmad Dollah, 82, who lives in a neighbouring block, was also concerned. He said: "People need to start being more responsible.

"Not just fires, so many of these PMD riders are always speeding and cutting (into the path of others) on the pavements and roads."

He added: "How many more incidents need to happen before owners start to become more responsible?"

Mr Ming Xin Ti, 27, a technician who lives in the same block, said: "I'm really more worried now that incidents like this are becoming more common."

Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, adviser to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, told TNP yesterday: "I am aware (of the fire) and will visit them (the affected unit) if they are home tonight. Our grassroots (organisation members) have visited them in the meantime to provide any interim help that they may need."

Of about 90,000 electric scooters that have been registered, only 10 per cent are UL2272-certified. The deadline for PMDs to comply with the UL2272 standard is July 1, 2020.