Elderly Singaporean woman dies on flight from Taiwan to Singapore

A 77-year-old Singaporean woman died on board a flight bound for Singapore on Tuesday.

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) spokesman confirmed yesterday that a passenger had died on flight SQ877 from Taipei to Singapore.

"For privacy purposes, we are unable to share any further details. Our condolences go out to the family of the passenger at this time," the spokesman added.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Changi Airport Terminal 3 at 7.02pm.

The woman was found motionless and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The Straits Times understands that the woman was wheelchair-bound and had several medical issues.

She was accompanied by her Taiwanese daughter on the flight.

After she became unconscious during the flight, a Taiwanese nurse who was also on board tried to help but was unable to revive her.