Elderly TTSH patient with Covid-19 symptoms now isolated

A 72-year-old woman who developed symptoms associated with Covid-19 while staying in a general ward at Tan Tock Seng Hospital before testing positive has been moved to an isolation ward.

Madam Ong Kim Choo's infection was detected on Wednesday. A nurse deployed at the ward had been diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday, prompting action to lock down the ward and test patients and staff. So far, there are nine people in the hospital cluster.

Madam Ong was tested at around lunchtime on Wednesday. The result came back positive at 5pm and she was wheeled to an isolation ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases about an hour later.

The Ministry of Health had noted that the nurse was a new community case and had received two doses of vaccine. Although the vaccines used here have high efficacy rates, it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected.

Ironically, Madam Ong was slated to receive her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Instead, she said, contact tracers questioned her that day about her whereabouts and the people she met.

FAMILY QUARANTINED

Her husband, who had visited every day at the hospital, is quarantined at home.

Her son and her seven-year-old grandson were quarantined at a hotel yesterday.

Her daughter checked into a different room at the hotel on the same day. A swab test she had taken for her own peace of mind was negative.

The Straits Times understands that some people linked to the hospital cluster have also checked into the hotel.

Madam Ong sounded like she was in fairly good spirits when she spoke to The Straits Times on the phone yesterday but said she has started to lose her sense of smell: "I had some meat and vegetables but could not smell if it was meat or vegetables that I was eating.

"I also used some ru yi oil (medicated ointment), which has a strong smell, but I felt that it did not smell as strong as before... My chest feels a bit heavy today but I don't feel breathless. I feel a bit breathless only if I wear my mask."

Madam Ong said she is keeping her spirits up and will let the doctors and nurses, who are caring and doing good work, take care of her.

"They told me not to move around as there is a risk of falling," she added.

"We should be careful, so as not to burden the doctors and nurses. If I fall, I will give them more trouble."

Madam Ong is also very concerned about her family members who had visited her.

"I told them not to visit me. Now their family life has been affected."