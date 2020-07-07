Maid arrested after woman, 95, is found dead in Upper Serangoon home

(Above) Police at the scene.

(Above) A van arriving to collect the victim's body at 30 Recreation Road, where the alleged murder took place.

An elderly woman was found dead in a house off Upper Serangoon Road yesterday.

The 95-year-old woman was found motionless in the two-storey semi-detached house at 30 Recreation Road, near Serangoon MRT station.

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at about 1.50pm.

The victim was pronounced dead by a paramedic around 2.10pm.

A 34-year-old maid, who is from Myanmar, has been arrested. The case has been classified as murder.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both the victim and the suspect are known to each other," the police said in a statement.

When The New Paper visited the scene at about 7pm yesterday, about a dozen family members were seen at the house, as investigators moved in and out of the property.

The back and the kitchen area of the house was cordoned off with police tape.

A temporary shelter, believed to be for a wake, was being constructed on a piece of land next to the house.

Family and relatives of the victim are believed to own four properties along the stretch of road, units 30 to 36.

Neighbours said they were unsure of what had happened.

A family member of the victim was overheard telling a girl in Mandarin to go inside the house to "see the bed where her Ah Ma was killed".

Others were heard wailing in the house after the police left the scene with the body and several boxes of evidence around 8pm.

Family members were also seen clearing out the main hall of the home in preparation for the victim's final rites.

A man who said he was a grandson of the victim told reporters that the victim lived in the house with her son, but declined to elaborate.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.