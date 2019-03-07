Elderly woman killed in Jurong East crash; 3 people hurt

The Hyundai came to a stop only after it crashed into a tree.

A horrific accident in Jurong East on Tuesday killed an elderly woman and injured three others.

At about 7pm, a silver Hyundai Avante crashed through the carpark gantry at Block 352 Jurong East Street 31.

The car then slammed into an 83-year-old pedestrian, sending her flying. The Hyundai continued on its path and crashed into a maroon Toyota.

It then mounted a road divider and knocked into a motorcycle on the other side of the road, sending it spinning and crashing into another car.

A video of the car crashing through the gantry was shared on social media.

Another video showed the carnage left in the aftermath.

The driver of the Hyundai could be heard claiming that he had stepped on the brakes but they had malfunctioned.

"(The) problem (is) with the car, not me," he said.

A police spokesman said two drivers and the motorcyclist were taken conscious to hospital.

The New Paper understands that one of the drivers was a 72-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the Hyundai.

The elderly pedestrian was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and later died from her injuries.

The number of deaths from road accidents increased last year, and the police said motorcyclists and the elderly remain a concern.