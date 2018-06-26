Elected MPs pay $365 a year for HDB parking

Elected MPs pay $365 for an annual permit that allows them to park in any Housing Board carpark when they do constituency work and at Parliament House when they are on official business.

This is about one-third the prevailing HDB season parking rate, and does not cover parking in ministries.

The MPs are not charged the full fee as they "do not park overnight or full day at their constituencies", the Ministry of National Development (MND) said yesterday in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Non-Constituency MPs and Nominated MPs are not given this permit, it added.

The question of whether MPs, civil servants and grassroots leaders pay for parking came under public scrutiny when the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced in March that it will begin charging teachers for parking in schools from August.

It did so to address a finding by the Auditor-General's Office in 2015, flagging free parking for staff in educational institutions as going against the civil service's policy of paying clean wages with no hidden benefits.

However, MOE's move sparked questions on whether MPs and grassroots volunteers are paying for parking in the course of doing their work as well.

The People's Association (PA) told ST that a select group of its grassroots volunteers who drive may apply for a monthly HDB special parking label. This lets them park in designated carparks within the constituency or GRC where they serve, up to 11pm.

SPECIAL LABEL

Those who live in a HDB estate can use their existing residential season parking label - priced at between $80 and $110 a month for a household's first car - to qualify for the special label. Non-HDB dwellers have to pay $22 a month.

Only those in the citizens consultative committees and community centre or club management committees and their sub-committees get this label, said PA. They make up 20 per cent of all grassroots volunteers.

The rule applies to grassroots advisers who are not elected MPs. These tend to be potential People's Action Party (PAP) election candidates in non-PAP wards.

The label is meant to facilitate community work of volunteers, said the PA.

For school staff, those who pay for season parking at a particular school will be entitled to regular parking access at that school, said the MOE. They will have to pay between $75 and $100 a month during the term.

They will not have to pay again when they visit another school for official duties. They "may request free parking, subject to availability of lots".

Others that have made moves to charge for season parking include the Ministry of Defence. From April, 16 Mindef or Singapore Armed Forces camps and bases have charged for season parking. But national servicemen recalled for in-camp training and other activities will continue to park for free.

Said Mindef: "This policy applies to all permanent staff, as well as contractors who require a carpark lot on a regular basis."