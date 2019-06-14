Eligible seniors to receive MediSave top-ups in July

Senior citizens will receive the top-ups next month. TNP PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Eligible Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors will be receiving their 2019 MediSave top-ups next month under the respective packages.

These top-ups will amount to a total of $270 million and may be used to pay for MediShield Life premiums and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, hospitalisation, day surgery and approved outpatient treatments.

Merdeka Generation seniors would have received their eligibility notification letters by early May.

The Pioneers will be getting their letters in the coming week. Pioneers receive between $200 and $800 in MediSave top-ups yearly for life, depending on their birth year.

The letters will also inform Pioneers of other benefits they are eligible for under the package. These include special subsidies for outpatient care, subsidies for MediShield Life premiums and additional participation incentives for joining CareShield Life.

Meanwhile, Merdeka Generation seniors will receive $200 yearly, from this year till 2023.

So this marks the first time Merdeka Generation seniors will receive their MediSave top-ups and the sixth year for Pioneers.

More details can be found on www.pioneers.sg and www.merdekageneration. sg. You can also call 1800-2222-888 for general inquiries and 1800-650-6060 for healthcare inquiries on both packages.