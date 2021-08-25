Embrace difficult times as crucibles that forge character: Minister

In such challenging, extraordinary times brought about by the pandemic, young Singaporeans would do well to embrace the most difficult experiences as crucibles that forge character as well as the ability to do even better in future.

This was Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's advice at a forum yesterday that was organised by the Nanyang Technological University's student union.

"Sometimes you hear people lament, 'I can't make it because I'm not as clever, I'm not as talented as the people around me'," he said in a speech on Singapore's response to Covid-19.

"But talent will only get you so far. In fact, talent may sometimes lull a person into complacency. More often, it's the application of drive and determination, of grit and willpower that really matters."

Mr Wong, who later engaged university students in a closed-door dialogue, urged those in attendance to be motivated by tough times to work harder.

"There are indeed many opportunities out there for you," he said. "There's so much that's happening across a whole range of industries, with new opportunities opening up due to technological change or the push for greater sustainability."

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the task force on Covid-19, acknowledged concerns over how the pandemic has "closed off some doors" for young undergraduates and job seekers. "But it is not all gloom and doom," he said, noting the adage of how one could deal with adversity by letting it define, destroy or strengthen one.

Mr Wong spoke about how his father, who died last week, had left China's Hainan Island for Ipoh as a young boy, and juggled working for the Malayan railway and his studies.

"He completed his secondary education, decided to come to Singapore, married my mum, set up a family here and eventually made good here," he said.

His mother had a similar experience, starting work at the age of nine - helping to wash neighbour's clothes and look after their babies - while pestering her parents to let her go to school, against the gender bias of the time. She became a teacher and taught for more than 40 years, Mr Wong said.

"The spirit of our pioneers should motivate us to dig deep and overcome the challenges we face in this pandemic," he said.

He also said: "For all of us struggling through this pandemic, my hope is that we will emerge from this crisis with a stronger sense of group solidarity, a stronger feeling of duty and responsibility to one another, and a stronger conviction that we stand together as one Singapore."

He stressed that this applied to the relationship between the Government and the people.

Instead of an "us versus them", antagonistic, even confrontational dynamic, Singaporeans must never forget "we are all on the same side", he said.

"It doesn't mean we will always agree on the same thing. On the contrary, we fully expect and welcome a wide range of diverse views and opinions," he added.

"The Government has to deliberate carefully, and make a decision one way or the other. So each time the Government decides on a new policy, there are bound to be people who disagree or who may even be unhappy about it." But the decision-making process is improved by getting more ideas and feedback, he said.

"We see issues from different perspectives, we learn to better understand one another, to judge less and to listen more."

The bottom line, he said, is that all Singaporeans have to play their part and not just rely on government measures and policies.

Mr Wong encouraged young people to continue being change-makers.

"As they say, the best way to predict the future is to create it," he said. "The Government will do our part to support you, and partner you in this exciting journey ahead."