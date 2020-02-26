Emotional preparedness key to surviving outbreak: Experts

At the forum were (from left) moderator Gillian Koh, Associate Professor Vernon Lee, United Overseas Bank economist Barnabas Gan, Dr Carol Soon and Dr Shashi Jayakumar.

Emotional preparedness among individuals and the community is key to ensuring that Singapore does not "fall off a sharp cliff" should the coronavirus outbreak take a turn for the worse.

This was a point made yesterday by Dr Shashi Jayakumar from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at an Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) forum on Singapore's response to Covid-19.

Streamed live on Facebook, the discussion moderated by IPS deputy director of research Gillian Koh touched on the economic, medical and social impact of the outbreak, as well as on social resilience.

Dr Jayakumar said government messaging is important in building this resilience, and Singapore struck the right balance when communicating its strategy - that it would contain the virus as much as possible while accepting the possibility of a community spread.

He said: "It is not really a big shock if it starts to become a community issue because we are prepared for it...

"In other national locations, it becomes like almost falling off a cliff. It starts to breed or seed some of the intolerance and xenophobia."

Touching on the panic-buying that ensued after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) was raised to orange here, Dr Jayakumar said feedback from many quarters was that there was little warning given, and he agreed with Dr Koh that it is for the Government to put out strategic information to assure the public and build trust.

IPS senior research fellow Carol Soon said the panic-buying was a "momentary panic", but urged the authorities to do more in terms of anticipation and inoculation.

One example of this was when Health Minister Gan Kim Yong came out to quash rumours about the possibility of the Dorscon being moved to red, which means the disease is severe and spreading widely.

'MENTAL SHORTCUTS'

Warning of what the World Health Organisation has labelled an "infodemic", where the public is flooded with false information, Dr Soon said it is important to understand why people spread it.

"When there is an information gap, people rely on heuristics, what we call mental shortcuts. People will attempt to find whatever information they can to plug the gaps," she said.

Dr Soon said the Government has been putting together a relatively effective playbook for public communications during the outbreak, but more can be done.

"Where possible, we should not leave members of the public to make their own interpretations," she said.

Dr Soon said emotional preparedness is one indicator of Singapore's social resilience in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Another is the ability to care for others.

Citing examples of people using technology to facilitate the donation of masks and hand sanitisers to those living in rental flats, as well as people creating videos and memes reinforcing key messages from the authorities, Dr Soon said: "Moving forward, hopefully, we will see more of these things."

Dr Jayakumar said a lot of work is being done by think-tanks and governments on how to bounce back from terror attacks, but more needs to be done to look at whether societies can do the same in the face of pandemics and other slow-burning issues such as climate change.