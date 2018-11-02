Employees gain from flexibile working arrangement

Ms Yuria Tantono was left paralysed from the waist down after a car accident in 2008. PHOTO: DBS

After a car accident in 2008 left her paralysed from the waist down, Ms Yuria Tantono's biggest worry was keeping her job as an associate at DBS Bank.

Thankfully, DBS adjusted her work scope.

Ms Yuria, 36, told The New Paper: "My reporting manager was really supportive and helpful. He created a role that didn't need me to be present at the office, but work through e-mails and conference calls."

Her arrangement is part of the bank's four options for flexible work arrangements based on employees' needs.

DBS is a Human Capital Partner, under the Human Capital Partnership (HCP) Programme.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) is the programme office for this tripartite initiative.

The bank has also adopted the Tripartite Standards, on the employment of term contract employees, flexible work arrangements, recruitment practices, grievance handling, unpaid leave for unexpected care needs and age-friendly workplace practices.

An employee who has benefited from DBS' recruitment practices is its Singapore chief operating officer Yeo Wenxian.

Ms Yeo, 41, took a sabbatical in 2007 and became a stay-at-home mother the following year. She also co-founded a lifestyle boutique.

Previously an investment banker in banking giant JP Morgan for seven years, she faced difficulty returning to the workforce in 2011.

Ms Yeo's confidence fell after unsuccessful interviews.

A friend then connected her to Ms Jeanette Wong, DBS' head of institutional banking, for advice.

Ms Wong offered her a job in DBS as vice-president of the bank's strategic advisory group. Ms Yeo was later promoted to senior vice-president in 2015 and executive director last year.

She said: "Ms Wong gave me a sense of purpose and belief that I would be able to make a difference."

Ms Theresa Phua, the Singapore head of human resources of DBS, said many women returning to the workforce possess valuable work experience, and the abilities to multi-task and effectively solve problems.

She said: "When they are given the right environment to thrive, they are an asset to any organisation."

DBS has expanded its suite of family-friendly initiatives over the years to cater to multi-generational workforce needs.

Ms Phua said: "By building a conducive environment with supportive colleagues and leaders, we are enabling our staff to thrive and do their best work."

Mrs Roslyn Ten, general manager of Tafep, said: "Tapping on diverse groups like persons with disabilities and back-to-work mums, allows organisations to tap on a wider talent pool and maximise their potential.

"DBS recognises Ms Yuria's skills, regardless of her physical condition. Similarly for Ms Yeo, despite being a back-to-work mum, she was hired for a senior position.

"I applaud DBS for creating a fair and inclusive workplace where employees can contribute and put in their best efforts for the success of the organisation."

Tafep is a first-time sponsor for this year's The New Paper Big Walk, which will be held at the Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 18.

DBS employees will also be taking part in the Big Walk.