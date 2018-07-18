Employer sentenced to two years jail for abusing maid

Less than five months into the job, domestic worker Ei Phyu Tun ran away, after "a series of ferocious beatings" by her employer, Chan Mya Aye, over a period of three months.

Chan, 37, a Singapore permanent resident, was sentenced to two years and one month's jail yesterday, on two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Ei with weapons. She also admitted to one count of hurting her.

Both women are Myanmar nationals.

Ms Ei, 26, started working for Chan and her family on April 23, 2015.

The physical abuse began towards the end of June that year, when Chan slapped the victim across her face.

After one round of beating on Sept 21, 2015, Ms Ei applied ointment to her wounds. But this enraged Chan, who used a metal pole to beat her multiple times on her body and arm, the court heard.

Later that day, Ms Ei fled to a Ministry of Manpower office in Bendemeer Road where she reported the abuse.

The police were then alerted, and Ms Ei was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

She was found to have bruises, swellings and cuts on her face, body, legs and arms.

Her left cheek was so swollen, she had difficulty opening her mouth.