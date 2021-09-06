Employers, consumers should play part to uplift lower-wage workers: MP

While wage hikes in the food and beverage (F&B) and retail sectors may cause prices to increase, employers and consumers should play their part to uplift lower-wage workers, said MP Yeo Wan Ling, who is also the director of the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) small and medium-sized enterprises arm U SME.

Ms Yeo, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, was speaking at a media briefing yesterday ahead of a distribution drive to give out care packages to cleaners, retail and F&B workers in Punggol Shore division.

Noting how a whole-of-society approach is crucial to implement the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) in the two sectors, she urged the public to support local workers who have been battling a manpower crunch with longer working hours and bigger workloads during the pandemic.

"We hope that as a compassionate and kind society, consumers will also help us uplift the lives of our fellow Singaporeans," she added.

A total of 2,300 care packages were given out by NTUC staff and Punggol Shore volunteers over two days. The first hundred of these packages were given out on Aug 29 to community cleaners, while the rest were delivered to retail and F&B workers at Oasis Terraces, Punggol Place and Tebing Lane yesterday.

Each care package included five types of snacks and chrysanthemum tea packets.

Ms Yeo said: "Our essential workers have been putting in additional hours during the pandemic, with cleaners ensuring our public spaces are clean and sanitised, and shop workers having to continue operating at the risk of exposure to infection.