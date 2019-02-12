Employment agencies must be transparent about FWD refund policies

In seeking to work abroad, foreign domestic workers often incur expenses in their home countries, which include fees to be paid to their employment agencies.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling said these are usually paid by their employers in the form of advanced salaries, facilitated by the agencies.

To protect both employers and maids, she said the employment agencies are required by law to fully disclose the terms and conditions of their services, including the amount the maids are charged, and their refund policies on advance salary payments.

She added that if the employer terminates the contract early and sends the maid back to the agency, or the maid commits an offence and has to be repatriated, the agency would usually refund any outstanding salary payment to the employer. - CHEOW SUE-ANN