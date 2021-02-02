Enforcement of safety measures to be stepped up for CNY

More manpower has been deployed at Chinatown.

Agencies will continue to step up enforcement and engage businesses to tighten access control measures to manage crowd levels, especially during peak hours and weekends, during the Chinese New Year period, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

A spokesman for the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) also told The New Paper that "further measures may be implemented to manage crowding, if required".

This follows TNP's report yesterday on how crowds were thronging Chinatown on Saturday night.

Trengganu Street, Temple Street and Pagoda Street were teeming with hundreds of shoppers who were all wearing masks. But safe distancing was simply not possible as many people literally rubbed shoulders on the packed streets and in shops.

The report attracted more than 36,000 page views and more than 1,200 shares on TNP's Facebook page, with many asking if more could be done to enforce crowd control.

In response to queries from TNP, the STB said agencies have deployed additional safe distancing ambassadors in Chinatown to patrol the precinct daily since Jan 15 to ensure compliance with safe management measures (SMMs) during the festive season.

STB director for arts and cultural precincts Serene Tan said the Chinatown Business Association (CBA) has also deployed additional manpower to support and assist in implementing SMMs, and will continue to do so in the lead-up to Chinese New Year.

She said strict enforcement action will be taken against individuals and/or businesses that do not comply with SMMs.

Ms Tan said: "STB will continue working closely with businesses in Chinatown, CBA and other government agencies to uphold SMMs throughout the precinct."

The MSE spokesman added: "We strongly urge members of the public to refrain from visiting Chinatown and other potentially crowded areas during peak hours and weekends, and plan their visits during off-peak hours instead."