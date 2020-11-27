English teacher who violated student jailed four years

The English teacher who violated a student and told her to imagine he was her ex-boyfriend was sentenced to four years' jail yesterday.

The 33-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of the 15-year-old student and one count of sexual penetration of a minor.

Three other charges, including two relating to another 15-year-old victim, were taken into consideration.

He violated the first victim, a secondary four student, after driving her to a carpark on Feb 25, 2017, and telling her to perform a sex act on him while imagining he was her ex-boyfriend.

The girl stopped going to school shortly after and lodged a police report after school staff visited her at home.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education said the man had stopped working for it since September 2018.

Yesterday, District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam allowed him to defer commencing his sentence as the defence said he wanted to see his sister who is flying in from New Zealand.

The man is currently out on $15,000 bail, and is expected to surrender himself on Monday.

For sexual penetration of a minor, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years or fined, or both. - DAVID SUN