Enhanced measures for all schools amid Covid-19

Some precautionary measures in schools include setting tables farther apart and wipe-down routines.

Secondary 4 student Clarisse Liew was happy to be back in school yesterday after the week-long March holidays.

The 16-year-old had been looking forward to it, unlike some parents who had called for schools not to reopen amid the global coronavirus carnage.

Clarisse, who will be sitting the O-level examinations this year, told The New Paper: "Extending the holidays may cause more problems later and students may lag behind in their studies.

"E-learning may not always be a good alternative. Students without supervision at home may abuse technology or use their phones while pretending to study."

She also noted that enhanced precautionary measures were in place on her first day back.

"We were told to wipe the tables once we have eaten. We had 'wipe-down drills' for our tables and chairs, and we have exam-style seating," she said.

Clarisse was among more than 90 per cent of students back in class yesterday.

The missing 10 per cent are mostly serving the 14-day leave of absence (LOA) or stay-home notice (SHN) after returning from abroad as part of stricter measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

Yesterday saw a new record of 54 new infections, with all but one of the 48 imported cases involving returning residents and long-term pass holders.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who visited some schools yesterday morning, noted that they seemed "a bit quieter with some students serving their LOA or SHN".

He also saw the additional safe distancing measures in action, such as exam-style seating for Primary 3 pupils onwards and fixed group cluster seating for younger pupils, and the wipe-down routines.

There are also assigned seating in canteens and assigned play areas.

"We are doing our best to keep students and staff safe in school so that students can continue learning in a familiar environment, with a familiar routine," Mr Ong said in a Facebook post.

The Ministry of Education's director of schools Liew Wei Li said students who must stay home for two weeks will be supported with home-based learning through a variety of modes to best suit the students' needs.

"This includes online learning via the Student Learning Space, which contains educational materials and resources accessible to teachers and students. Teachers can also issue assignments to students, e-mail them materials and send them hard-copy packages," she said.

Teachers can also use video conferencing so students at home can tune in to the lesson.

Relief teachers will be roped in to support schools if some teachers are on LOA or SHN, said Ms Liew.

"MOE will also provide all necessary support to schools, including deploying teachers from other parts of the education service to schools for up to two weeks where needed."

Madam Vidhya Subramanian, 40, said while she was okay with schools reopening, she was worried that younger children might not understand or observe the social distancing measures.

The mother of two children aged six and 14 felt there was a need for more precautionary measures for kindergarten children who "tend to touch their faces and other surfaces without thinking".

DILEMMA

"I understand the dilemma of parents. We want the best for our children by sending them to school, but I can't help but worry about their well-being."

A teacher at a special education school, who wanted to be known only as Ms Amanda, 26, said the March holidays should have been extended by at least two more weeks.

She said: "Even if one didn't travel overseas, there is still a chance of contracting the virus in Singapore. It would be safer for schools to close until the situation improves."

But a primary school teacher who wanted to be known only as Mrs Lee, 40, saw no need for the holidays to be extended.

She said: "We should try and carry on as per normal while taking precautions.

"Having students back in school is safer because contact tracing efforts can be more easily done if needed. When students are in school, their time is more meaningfully occupied."

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mr Ong addressed the concerns of parents who wanted to know why schools are reopening despite a spike in imported infections.

He said the tougher border measures are to ensure Singapore is as safe as possible, so daily activities, like going to work, eating out and attending school, can continue.

He also mentioned the enhanced precautionary measures in schools and how the closure of schools would disrupt dual-income parents who have no domestic help or limited childcare options.

Another Sec 4 student, Darrellyn Chen, said being in school is better as teenagers may use the extra holidays to go to the movies or the pool, a point Mr Ong also made in his Facebook post.

"But social distancing measures in school should be ramped up. While tables are set farther apart, some students stand too close to each other during recess," Darrellyn said.

