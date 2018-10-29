Enhanced measures to ensure better diets in pre-schools

To ensure that more children adopt healthy eating habits in their early years, the Government will progressively tighten the nutritional content requirements in food served in pre-schools, said Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Already, whole grains, fruits and vegetables are being served in pre-schools, while sugary drinks and deep-fried food are not allowed, following enhancements to the nutritional requirements early this year.

But more can be done, as pre-school is an opportunity to shape the tastes and preferences of children, Mr Tharman said at a dinner to mark the 160th anniversary of KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) on Saturday.

This is part of broader efforts to give every child a good start, with healthcare institutions such as KKH already playing an integral role in bringing care into the community, he said.

In his speech, Mr Tharman touched on the importance of a child's early years in enabling him to achieve his full potential in life.

"Our early interventions will also help in our broader efforts to keep social mobility alive in Singapore," he said.

Children with developmental delays are among those who deserve additional attention, he added.

To better cater to the varying needs of this group, the Ministry of Social and Family Development plans to further increase support for them in mainstream pre-schools.

The ministry is exploring an enhanced Development Support programme, which will allow children who have made sufficient progress in centres running the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children to continue to receive support in their pre-schools.

The Government will also strengthen efforts to help children from low-income families and vulnerable backgrounds get a leg up.

A focal point in these efforts is the KidStart programme, which was launched in July 2016, and has received encouraging feedback so far.

In his speech, Mr Tharman also touched on how KKH, as a veritable Singapore institution, has embarked on its strategies for the future. These include finding innovative ways to keep healthcare affordable, such as implementing tele-consultation, and helping patients stay healthy in the first place.