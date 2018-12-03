Enhanced scheme to help weaker students

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung (left) and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean distributing School Ready Packs and Family Packs to beneficiaries at a CDAC event at Nanyang Junior College yesterday.

Underperforming students from disadvantaged families will be given more holistic support by the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) from next year.

The non-profit self-help group for the Chinese community will expand its student programme to help develop motivation, resilience and discipline in learning among weaker students.

This will be done through extra mentoring and supervision by former school leaders, tutors and trainers.

The group will help create a more conducive learning environment at home by providing tables and lamps where needed, along with additional study grants, financial literacy workshops and savings top-ups. This is on top of existing financial assistance, employment support and mentoring schemes.

Parents from disadvantaged families will also be taught effective parenting skills through CDAC's Walk With Me parent education series, to better support their children through their education's key transition phases.

CDAC's flagship tuition programme will offer tuition to small groups of four or five underperforming students each to help them keep up with their school work.