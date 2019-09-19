Enjoy exclusive deals at Audio House’s 30th anniversary sale

TNP readers can get a Philips 43-inch Full HD Digital TV (above) at $300 with $90 cashback or a Panasonic 9kg Top Load Washing Machine at $300 with $90 cashback.

Audio House is celebrating its 30th anniversary with its largest sale this year.

The homegrown electronics and appliances retailer's 30th Anniversary Sale is being held at its flagship showroom at Luzerne Building, 72 Bendemeer Road, from now till Oct 9, 12.30pm to 9pm.

To sweeten the deal, customers can enjoy an extra 30 per cent cashback in e-vouchers with every $100 spent on participating brands and models.

In a collaboration, readers of The New Paper can also redeem one of two exclusive $300 deals.

Just mention this report or bring a copy of it and you can buy a Philips 43-inch Full HD Digital TV at $300 with $90 cashback (usual price $699) or a Panasonic 9kg Top Load Washing Machine at $300 with $90 cashback (usual price $619).

These deals are valid only on Sept 21 and 22, and limited to the first 100 customers for each item.

Audio House managing director Alvin Lee told TNP that it has a competitive edge due to low operating costs.

"Since we only have one outlet, we can guarantee the lowest prices," he added.

To back this up, Audio House guarantees that if customers find a lower price elsewhere, including online, it will match that price - and still provide the 30 per cent cashback with every $100 spent.

Said Mr Lee: "Usually, our members can enjoy 20 per cent cashback with every $100 spent.

"During our 30th anniversary, they will enjoy 30 per cent cashback with every $100 spent."

The store has more than 4,000 electronics items including TVs, fridges, washers, sound systems, water heaters, and small appliances such as toasters and rice cookers.

Mr Lee said the cashback scheme provides huge savings for repeat customers who purchase more than one item, as they can enjoy immediate cash savings.

"For instance, if you spend $1,000 on your first purchase at our 30th Anniversary Sale, you will get $300 cashback in e-vouchers. If your next purchase costs $1,200, you can offset $240 and pay only $960," he added.