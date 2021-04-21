Entry approvals for those coming from India to be reduced

The number of entry approvals given to non-Singapore citizens and non-permanent residents with recent travel history to India will be reduced, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

This is in light of the worsening situation in the country and the emergence of new virus variants.

All travellers from India will also serve an additional seven-day stay home notice (SHN) at their place of residence, from 11.59pm on Thursday. This will follow their 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

They will be tested after both notice periods.

Migrant workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who arrive from India will continue to be subject to a 21-day SHN.

"These measures will minimise importation risks and protect public health," said the ministry.

MOH said the multi-ministry task force regularly reviews Singapore's border measures, taking into account the current situation in source countries and regions.

But more relaxed measures await those coming from Hong Kong, UK and South Africa.

ARRIVING

Also from 11.59pm on Thursday, travellers arriving from Hong Kong need to serve only a seven-day SHN and may do so at their place of residence if suitable, instead of doing so for 14 days at dedicated facilities.

This is because of the improved local situation in the territory, MOH said.

Singapore will also allow entry and transit for long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to UK and South Africa.

This is because existing border control and domestic measures have been able to contain the risks of community spread from imported cases with the more contagious variant of the Covid-19 virus that had been circulating in these countries.

MOH said it will continue to evaluate the data on the various strains of the virus as they emerge and review border measures accordingly.

And from 11.59pm tomorrow, to facilitate critical and essential official travel in a safe manner, MOH will allow fully vaccinated individuals who travel to higher risk countries and regions as part of an official delegation to be subject to stringent testing and self-isolation.

This refers to travel requested by the Government that is important in safeguarding or advancing Singapore's national interests for representing the country in an official capacity in important meetings, functions or international forums overseas.