ERP charges of $1 at three CTE gantries from Monday

Motorists driving past three gantries on the Central Expressway (CTE) during morning and evening peak hours will have to pay electronic road pricing (ERP) fees from next Monday after enjoying a three-month reprieve.

The reinstatement of ERP fees at these points is due to traffic jams that were observed there during peak hours, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

But motorists going past other ERP gantries along the CTE and elsewhere do not need to pay any charges as general traffic conditions remain optimal, LTA added.

It announced the changes after completing its second review of ERP rates since the lifting of circuit breaker measures on June 2.

Motorists have not had to pay ERP charges since April 6, as activity across the island slowed down because of circuit breaker regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

BRADDELL ROAD

But from next Monday, motorists driving in the southbound direction on the CTE between 8am and 9am will be charged $1 at the gantry before Braddell Road.

Motorists driving on the CTE in the northbound direction between 6pm and 7pm will also have to pay a $1 fee if they drive past the set of two gantries located after the Pan-Island Expressway.

LTA will announce the outcome of the next review in the fourth week of next month, and changes, if any, will take effect on Aug 31.

From the next review cycle, ERP rate reviews will be conducted once every five weeks, up from four weeks currently.