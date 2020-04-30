ERP charges and COE bidding to resume only after June 1

Electronic road-pricing (ERP) and certificate of entitlement (COE) bidding will continue to be suspended in May, and will resume only when the extended circuit breaker period ends on June 1.

The Land Transport Authority said yesterday that existing and unused COEs that were due to expire on or after April 7 will have their validity automatically extended by three months.

As for owners who wish to renew COE on their existing vehicles, the prevailing quota premium (PQP) - a moving average of COE premiums which they pay - will be based on the months before the first circuit breaker kicked in.

So the PQP for May and June 2020 will be based on the average of premiums for tenders held in January, February and March.

INSPECTION

Vehicle inspection deadlines for private cars will be extended by six months for vehicles which are due for inspection within the circuit breaker period, or between June 2 and June 21, both dates inclusive.

LTA said it will allow the road tax for such cars to be renewed for six months if they have valid insurance coverage.

Goods vehicles, buses, taxis, private-hire cars and motorcycles must still go for periodic inspections as scheduled.

Seal inspection for off-peak cars will be waived for those whose road tax due date falls within the circuit breaker period or between June 2 and June 21.

Vehicle owners disposing of deregistered vehicles will be given an additional two-month grace period to do so because LTA-authorised scrapyards, export-processing zones, as well as other vehicle exporters are currently not in operation.

Owners whose disposal deadline falls within one month from the end of the circuit breaker period - between June 2 and July 2 - will be given a month's extension.

Owners must still ensure their vehicles have valid road tax and motor insurance coverage.