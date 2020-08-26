ERP charges to go up by $1 at two CTE gantries from Aug 31

From next Monday, drivers heading south on the auxiliary lane which links the CTE to Serangoon Road and the Pan-Island Expressway in the direction of Changi will have to pay $1 from 7.30am to 8am.

Motorists will have to pay more in Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees when driving on part of the Central Expressway (CTE) during peak hours from Aug 31.

ERP fees will be increased by $1 at two north-bound gantries and reinstated at a south-bound one, as congestion has been observed at these areas during the morning and evening peak periods, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

The ERP rate for another south-bound gantry on the CTE before Braddell Road will remain unchanged at $1 from 8am to 9am. Motorists going past other ERP gantries along the CTE and elsewhere islandwide do not need to pay any charges, as traffic conditions there remain optimal.

THIRD REVIEW

The LTA announced the changes after completing its third review of ERP rates since the lifting of circuit breaker measures on June 2.

From next Monday, drivers heading south on the auxiliary lane which links the CTE to Serangoon Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the direction of Changi will have to pay $1 from 7.30am to 8am, from no charge previously.

North-bound drivers on the CTE after the PIE will pay $2 at the set of gantries located on the expressway between 6pm and 7pm, up from the original rate of $1.

"As more people travel to and from their workplaces, traffic volume has continued to build up during weekday peak hours," said the LTA.

The LTA added that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely.