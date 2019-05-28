ERP rates to go down in June

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be lower at several locations from Saturday till June 30, the Land Transport Authority said.

These locations will not have charges: the south-bound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road between 7am and 7.30am; Bendemeer Road and Woodsville Tunnel between 7.30am and 9.30am; Kallang Road between 8.30am and 9am; East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the city and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway to the ECP from 8am to 8.30am; and Thomson Road between 7.30am and 8am.

On Thomson Road between 8am and 8.30am the rate will drop to $1 from $2.

On the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the city, after Jurong Town Hall Road, the charge will fall to $1 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Along the CTE heading south after Braddell Road and on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the CTE, the charge will be $1 between 7am and 7.30am and $2 between 7.30am and 8am.

On the west-bound Marina Coastal Expressway before the Maxwell Road exit and on the slip road towards Marina Coastal Drive, the charge will drop to $1.