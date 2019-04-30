ERP rates to increase at some locations

The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at some locations will go up by $1 from next week.

The Land Transport Authority yesterday announced the completion of its quarterly review of traffic conditions on roads and expressways.

The ERP rate for the southbound Central Expressway before Braddell Road between 8.30am and 9am will increase from $1 to $2.

For those taking the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, the ERP rate after the Defu Flyover will increase from $3 to $4 between 8am and 8.30am as well as between 8.30am and 9am.

The changes will come into effect on Monday.

The next ERP rates review for 2019 will take place in May, ahead of the June school holidays.