ERP to stay free for at least another month: LTA

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at all gantries will stay suspended for at least another month, till July 26, after which new rates may take effect.

The first review of ERP rates by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) after the circuit breaker period showed that road conditions did not warrant road charges to be reinstituted.

The authority said upon the review's completion yesterday: "Based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions, traffic speeds on expressways and arterial roads in early June have remained optimal.

"ERP rates at all gantries will therefore remain at zero until the next ERP rate review."

The outcome of the next ERP rate review will be announced in the fourth week of next month and new rates, if any, will take effect on July 27.

ERP gantries have been switched off since April 6, as activity across the island was slowed down by circuit breaker regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Between April and last month, traffic volume shrank by an average of 60 per cent from January. Accidents had also fallen by more than 40 per cent by last month, from April 7.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said traffic statistics so far suggest that most employees in the Central Business District are still working from home as far as possible.

"And among those who need to go to their offices, many are adopting staggered work hours," he said.

"The evidence is in the MRT data of commuters going to (and) from CBD. Road traffic, during traditional peak hours, has recovered somewhat but has remained manageable."