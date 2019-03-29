Error by Greek ship caused collision with Malaysian vessel: MPA

Greek carrier Pireas was on its way to its next port of call when it collided with Malaysian vessel Polaris on Feb 9.

An error in a turning manoeuvre by Greek-registered bulk carrier Pireascaused it to collide with Malaysian government vessel Polaris in Singapore waters last month, investigations by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) found.

MPA said in a statement yesterday that it issued a stern written warning to the master of Pireas for the collision.

The accident took place on Feb 9 at about 2.30pm in Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas. Pireas had refuelled at Singapore's eastern bunkering anchorage south of Bedok, and was bound for its next port of call at Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia when it made the manoeuvre.

It then collided with Polaris, which MPA said was anchored in a non-designated anchorage within Singapore port limits at the time.

There were no reported injuries or oil leakage, and MPA launched investigations immediately after the collision.

Pireas did not sustain damage and was allowed to proceed to Tanjung Pelepas as the accident was not considered a "very serious marine casualty incident" under the International Maritime Organisation Marine Casualty Investigation Code.

Yesterday, MPA reminded the shipping community to ensure that vessels operating within Singapore's port limits comply with regulations.

It also reiterated its concern that the presence of unauthorised vessels in Singapore's port waters can cause confusion and threaten navigational safety in the area.

Polaris was one of several Malaysian vessels that encroached into Singapore's waters amid the bilateral dispute over maritime borders.

Last October, Malaysia unilaterally gazetted altered port limits that went beyond its past claims and in response, Singapore extended its port limits off Tuas to the full extent of its territorial waters in December.

Following meetings to de-escalate the situation, Singapore and Malaysia agreed on March 14 to jointly suspend their overlapping port claims, and not anchor government vessels in the disputed area.