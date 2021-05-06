Event organisers adapting to meet new coronavirus safety rules

The concert of MICappella, a local a cappella group, is one of the events affected by the tightened measures.

Media producer, Ms Chong, had been looking forward to going to the Love, MICappella concert on May 16 as it has been a long time since the local a cappella group held a live concert.

But the 32-year-old will have to wait a bit longer.

In a statement, organiser Base Entertainment Asia said it has decided to postpone the concert on May 15 and 16 to July 30 and 31.

The multi-ministry task force announced on Tuesday, among other things, that the maximum number of attendees for live performances will be reduced from 750 to 250 and pre-event testing will be required for all attendees of events with more than 100 people, in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Although Ms Chong is "slightly disappointed", she understands this decision is for the greater good.

Other organisers are trying their best to keep shows going on scheduled dates but with reduced numbers.

Mr Keith Sim, organiser of Baby Shark Live shows, told The New Paper the show will be reducing audience numbers to 100, below the 250 limit.

Describing the decision as "a big move", he said that since the show caters mostly to young children, he did not want to implement pre-event testing as he believed that "most parents would not want their kids to undergo swab tests".

Mr Sim admitted that this decision will cost him a lot: "We will be losing money every show, even before we start the show, we know we will be losing hundreds of thousands (of dollars) from Baby Shark shows alone."

But he hoped that the situation will come under control soon and future shows will not be affected.

A spokesman for ticketing service provider Sistic Singapore said most of its clients whose shows are affected are looking to add new ones to reduce the capacity for each show, to avoid postponements or cancellations.

Some clients are also exploring moving their events to Sistic Live, an online live-streaming gated platform.