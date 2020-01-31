Events affected by Wuhan virus

K-pop singer Taeyeon's show on Feb 1 has been postponed.

Organisers are cancelling or postponing mass events over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China, in March has been postponed until 2021.

The Alpine Ski World Cup races, originally scheduled on Feb 15 and 16 in Yanqing, have been cancelled.

In Singapore, the Marina Run 2020 has been postponed till further notice. The run was to take place on Feb 15 at Gardens by the Bay.

Several concerts here will also not take place as scheduled.

Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung's Feb 8 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium has been cancelled.

K-pop singer Taeyeon's show on Feb 1 and boy band NCT Dream's concert on Feb 15 have been postponed.

But activities at the National Stadium this weekend will go ahead as planned, with precautionary measures put in place to safeguard the well-being of staff and patrons, a spokesman said.

The activities include the Family Obstacle Games & Giant Inflatables and KpopX Fitness events over the next two weeks.

The Tembusu Vertical Marathon will also proceed on Feb 1 at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

One of the project directors, NUS student Coco Yau, 20, said all 440 people attending must fill a travel and health declaration form.

Participants who have returned from mainland China on or after Jan 17 or are feeling unwell will be told to excuse themselves, as per NUS guidelines.