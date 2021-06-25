Every household to get free device to monitor blood oxygen levels

Every household in Singapore will receive a free oximeter so that residents can to monitor their blood oxygen levels regularly.

This is part of Temasek Foundation's Stay Prepared initiative, which started in light of the emergence of new and more infectious Covid-19 variants.

"Silent pneumonia" is one of the most serious consequences of Covid-19, where seriously ill people can feel generally well, despite damaged lungs and dangerously low levels of oxygen.

ALERT

The regular usage of an oximeter can help alert people to seek medical attention when their levels become dangerously low, said the foundation in a statement yesterday.

A leaflet with a redemption tab will be sent to letterboxes of every household from June 28 to July 3.

Residents must take the leaflet complete with the redemption tab to any of the 300-plus participating supermarket and pharmacy outlets of FairPrice (excluding FairPrice Xpress at petrol kiosks), Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Watsons, Unity or Guardian to collect their oximeters from July 5 to Aug 5.

The nearest collection points can be checked via stayprepared.sg/oximeter

More information on how to store and care for the oximeter can also be found on the website.

Residents may also collect the oximeters on behalf of other family members or their friends and neighbours by bringing along their household leaflets, with redemption tabs.

A healthy level of oxygen would be a reading between 95 and 100 per cent, and if the reading shows less than 90 per cent, residents are advised to go to an Accident and Emergency department immediately.

Residents with pre-existing conditions should consult their doctor as they will be advised on how often their oxygen levels should be checked.

If an oximeter has a manufacturing defect or is faulty, you may exchange your unit in its original condition at Temasek Shophouse at 28 Orchard Road between July 5 and Aug 31.

Temasek Foundation will also be providing other Covid-19 care items in the latter half of this year, such as medical-grade surgical masks and povidone iodine mouth gargle.