Everyday heroes help theft and scam victims

(From left) Ms Verlyn Chee, Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhang Weihan, Ms Mariani Salim and Mr Muhammad Afiq Mohamed Kamal.

A week before enlisting for National Service with the Singapore Police Force (SPF), he helped catch a motorcycle thief.

On July 2, Mr Muhammad Afiq Mohamed Kamal, 22, was home when his elder brother showed him a photo of a stolen motorcycle on Facebook.

Half an hour later, his brother called him saying he had spotted the bike parked near their home in Pasir Ris.

Mr Muhammad went to where the motorcycle was parked and called the police. Just as he was talking to the cops, a man turned up and rode away on the motorcycle.

Mr Muhammad jumped on his own bike and gave chase.

When the man stopped nearby, Mr Muhammad realised there were two other men with him. So Mr Muhammad walked away and called the police again.

Police officers arrived and arrested two of the men.

Mr Muhammad, who is under the Police Training Command, said: "I told my squad mates, when you do something right, with or without your uniform, you're still a police officer."

He and four other members of the public were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Ang Mo Kio Police Division yesterday.

SAVED FROM SCAM

Another recipient, Ms Verlyn Chee, 56, an employee at a Cheers Convenience Store, helped to prevent a customer from being a victim of a scam.

Ms Chee had noticed a customer buying a large number of gift cards. Remembering previous warnings from her employers on scams, she helped prevent the customer from buying $1,450 worth of the cards.

Ms Mariani Salim, 53, also helped to prevent a foreign domestic worker from becoming a scam victim.

Ms Mariani, who owns a maid agency, was asked by the domestic worker if she could use Ms Mariani's address to receive a package from the United Kingdom.

After getting more details, the maid admitted it was from a man she had met online.

Ms Mariani said it looked like a love scam, and warned the maid not to transfer any money.

The sender had claimed the items were stuck at customs and the domestic worker would need to pay to get the items.

Ms Mariani prevented any transactions from taking place.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhang Weihan, Commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division, commended the recipients saying: "These friends of SPF have demonstrated you can fight crime in your daily life."