‘Everything I am now is because of my father’: Officer

Mr Hosairi Kalil and daughter, Ms Nur Lin Hosairi, are both auxiliary police officers.

Ms Nur Lin Hosairi, 31, believes everything she is today has been because of her dad.

Like him, she loves singing and supports Arsenal Football Club. They are also both auxiliary police officers at Aetos Security Management. And they went through shared tragedies and anguish.

When she was 10, her mother, 37, died of cancer.

Mr Hosairi Kalil, now 67, was then a team leader at a Singapore Police Force neighbourhood police post.

He had to juggle work and take care of Ms Lin and her older sister.

He said: "It wasn't easy without my wife. As both my kids are girls, it was sometimes difficult to understand what they were going through."

But that was not the end of the family's struggles.

In January this year, Ms Lin's older sister, 34, also died from ill health.

Mr Hosairi and Ms Lin, who was close to her sister, were crushed.

She said: "We would constantly feel at a loss.

"We would motivate each other and be there for each other. As long as we are still breathing, life goes on."

Going through adversities together has brought them closer.

Ms Lin said: "Looking at myself today, I am proud of my father and would say he did a good job raising me.

"Everything I am now is because of my father. Every day is Father's Day to me."