Ex-actor: Worker gave me 'right' to 'hammer' him

In an animated recounting of events, retired local actor-director Ng Aik Leong told a court that the Bangladeshi employee he is accused of voluntarily causing hurt to had given him the "right" to "hammer" him.

Ng, 59, better known as Huang Yiliang, claimed trial yesterday to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to Mr Jahidul at the Singapore Islamic Hub (SIH) in Braddell Road around 4.20pm on Dec 11, 2018.

He allegedly attacked Mr Jahidul, a Bangladeshi who worked for him, by using a metal scraper with a wooden handle - hitting him twice on the abdomen and once on the head.

This caused an injury to the worker's scalp and an abrasion on his upper abdomen.

Ng represented himself. Mr Jahidul was not present in court as he is being isolated at a foreign workers' dormitory.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En called three witnesses to the stand yesterday.

Mr Mohammad Akhtar Abdul Khalil, a security officer at SIH, said in court that he was told there was a commotion at the canteen, where he saw Mr Jahidul crying out, saying he had been injured by Ng.

Mr Akhtar said Ng had allegedly told Mr Jahidul he was "stupid" and "did not know how to do work".

Sergeant Wesley Teo, one of two police officers who arrived at the scene, told the court that the victim had seemed "distressed" and "teary-eyed", and deeply afraid of Ng.

The other officer, Staff Sergeant Lim Rong Hoe, said Ng at first denied any assault, but he later told Staff Sgt Lim that a "scuffle" had occurred, involving "some pushing and pulling".

Ng said Mr Jahidul had often told him he was "a very good boss" and "a good teacher", adding: "He gave me the right to hit him. This is what he told me: 'I allow you to hammer me because I do things so slowly.'"