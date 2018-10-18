Ex-bus driver jailed seven months for fatal accident

A private bus driver, who has a history of traffic offences including speeding, ran a red light and hit a taxi, killing a passenger.

The cabby and three other passengers suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures.

Khor Teck Chai, 63, who is no longer working as a bus driver, was sentenced yesterday to seven months' jail and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for seven years.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty to causing the death of Chinese national Lin Xiayan by dangerous driving. He also admitted causing grievous hurt to four other people in the taxi by performing a rash act. All of them are Singaporeans.

The court heard that cabby Chia Keng Seng, 59, had been ferrying Madam Lin, 70, and three of her family members in his taxi when the accident occurred.

They are her husband Lin Deming, 76, daughter Lin Jifeng, 43, and son-in-law Zheng Jianxiang, 47.

The taxi was travelling on Woodlands Drive 65 at about 6.30am on Oct 19, 2016, when it stopped for a red light at a T-junction. Mr Chia then turned right to Woodlands Avenue 6 when the lights turned green in his favour.

Khor, who was driving the bus at the same T-junction, ran the red light he faced, causing the bus to plough into the taxi.

Mr Zheng was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while his family members and Mr Chia were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Madam Lin, who had injuries consistent with those sustained in a traffic accident, died on Dec 18, 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min said Mr Chia suffered multiple fractures to his skull and ribs. He was given hospitalisation leave until Nov 29 that year. Mr Lin's injuries included fractures to his ribs, face and spine. He was warded until Nov 18.

The court heard that Ms Lin fractured her right wrist, and Mr Zheng's injuries included a broken nose.

Court documents did not state if Khor was injured.